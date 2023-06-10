Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $114.19 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Profile



Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.



