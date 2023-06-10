Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

