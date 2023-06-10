Qtron Investments LLC Buys 3,289 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after buying an additional 1,456,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $231,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,769 shares of company stock valued at $62,950,217. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $220.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $230.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.51.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

