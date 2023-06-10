Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BeiGene by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene Stock Down 0.5 %

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $739,586.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,753 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,456. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $216.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.57 and its 200-day moving average is $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.51. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

