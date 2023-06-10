Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock opened at $182.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.35.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,995. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

