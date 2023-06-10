Qtron Investments LLC Has $827,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,563 shares of company stock worth $12,929,797 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $255.89 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

