Qtron Investments LLC Has $852,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

