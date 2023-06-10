Qtron Investments LLC Has $929,000 Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,215,425. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

