Quantfury Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,137.88 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $77.69 million and $14,137.88 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $7.77 or 0.00030154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.97142374 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,232.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.