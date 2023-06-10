Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,311 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $64,259,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 456,370 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $21,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. Capri’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

