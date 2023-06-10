Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 5,204 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,520 shares of company stock worth $15,831,665. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

