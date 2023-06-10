Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 15,455 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.