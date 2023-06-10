Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $111.96 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

