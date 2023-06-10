Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $158.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.