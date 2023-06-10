Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $2.23 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in STERIS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in STERIS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in STERIS by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in STERIS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $206.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $227.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 175.70%.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

