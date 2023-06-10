Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 41,534 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 217.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,477,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

