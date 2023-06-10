Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,484 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $34,347,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Toro by 1,940.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 102,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

Toro Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $2,917,385.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $96.74 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.