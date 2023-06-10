Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

