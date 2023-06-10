Quantitative Advantage LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYCGet Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.2% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 1.18% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4,228.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 260,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 254,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,235,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,110,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 63,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,936. The company has a market cap of $754.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

