Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys Shares of 39,564 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 1,137,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,495. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

