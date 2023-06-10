Quantitative Advantage LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $93.41. 1,182,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

