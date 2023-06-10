Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Parker Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,687,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,356 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,038,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.
IEI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.94. 886,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
