Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $15.07 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 2.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. 315,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

