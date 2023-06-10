Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $21.09 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 3.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.50. 710,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

