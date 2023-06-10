Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases 6,498 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,965. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $235.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

