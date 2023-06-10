Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases 8,467 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,508,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 158,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 106,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 88,706 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,780,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 329.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,715 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 104,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,416. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

