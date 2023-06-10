Quantitative Advantage LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,533. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

