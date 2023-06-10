Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Lake Street Capital

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Quantum Price Performance

QMCO opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

In other Quantum news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,646,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,598 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,156 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,384,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 253,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.