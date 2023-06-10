Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $245.46

Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.46 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 264.50 ($3.29). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.17), with a volume of 118 shares.

Quartix Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £123.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,550.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.94.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.