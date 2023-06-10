Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.20.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

