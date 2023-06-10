Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as low as C$0.90. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0208733 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

