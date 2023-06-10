Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires 111,491 Shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,491 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.02% of LatAmGrowth SPAC worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LATG. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter worth about $5,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter worth about $4,985,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter worth about $4,970,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,292,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Price Performance

LatAmGrowth SPAC stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

About LatAmGrowth SPAC

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

