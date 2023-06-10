Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $909,000 in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,956,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFAR opened at $10.59 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

