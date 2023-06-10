Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUDAU opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

About Hudson Acquisition I

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial, consumer, medical, and advanced mobility technology sectors.

