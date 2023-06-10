Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases 18,800 Shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMBU opened at $10.60 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39.

