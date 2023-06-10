Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 233,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.89% of SK Growth Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

SKGR stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.