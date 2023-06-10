Radio Caca Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $36.27 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $36.27 million and $3.66 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003024 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007071 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

