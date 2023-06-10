RDST Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RDST Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.6% of RDST Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,328,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,132,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,385,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $418.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.