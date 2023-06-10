Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $2.97. Reading International shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 1,041 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

