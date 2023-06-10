Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $71.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

The business also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after acquiring an additional 642,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Realty Income by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

