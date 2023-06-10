Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 50,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 65,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Reborn Coffee Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $11.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 109.53% and a negative return on equity of 124.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reborn Coffee

About Reborn Coffee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reborn Coffee stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reborn Coffee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REBN Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent quarter.

Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

