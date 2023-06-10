Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBNGet Rating) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 50,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 65,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a market cap of $11.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 109.53% and a negative return on equity of 124.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reborn Coffee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reborn Coffee stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBNGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

