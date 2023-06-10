Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.35

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.35 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 127.60 ($1.59). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.60), with a volume of 11,247 shares traded.
Redcentric Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £199.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,555.00 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72.
Redcentric Company Profile
Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.
