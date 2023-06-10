Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.35

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.35 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 127.60 ($1.59). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.60), with a volume of 11,247 shares traded.

Redcentric Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £199.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,555.00 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72.

Redcentric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.