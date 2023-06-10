Relay Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123.23 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $123.23 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

