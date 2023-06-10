Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Boosted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 167.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.62. 367,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,796. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

