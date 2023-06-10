Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,547.13 ($31.66).

Several research analysts have weighed in on REL shares. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.94) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.86) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.82) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.73) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.55) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,531 ($31.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,064 ($25.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,735 ($34.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,562.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,468.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,943.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

