Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.57

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.57 and traded as low as $15.15. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 9,377 shares traded.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

