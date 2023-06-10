Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Trading Up 2.8%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTC:RKLIF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

