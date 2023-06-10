Request Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.55 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $71.13 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,636.10 or 1.00069717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07477128 USD and is down -7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,107,653.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

