Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.55

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$95.55 and traded as high as C$99.83. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$99.43, with a volume of 538,471 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.5371622 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

