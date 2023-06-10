Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Raised to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
REVXF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.
